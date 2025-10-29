Exhibition "Ancient Chinese Bamboo and Wooden Slips" opens at China's Hubei Provincial Museum

Xinhua) 09:13, October 29, 2025

People visit the exhibition "Ancient Chinese Bamboo and Wooden Slips" at the Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 28, 2025.

Featuring 230 pieces (sets) of bamboo and wooden slips from multiple historical periods, the exhibition opened here on Tuesday.

Bamboo and wooden slips, each containing a narrow vertical column of dozens of characters, can be classified as China's earliest form of books. They used to be the most important objects to write on before paper was invented. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken on Oct. 28, 2025 shows a set of bamboo slips on display during the exhibition "Ancient Chinese Bamboo and Wooden Slips" at the Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province.

This photo taken on Oct. 28, 2025 shows the exhibition "Ancient Chinese Bamboo and Wooden Slips" at the Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province.

People visit the exhibition "Ancient Chinese Bamboo and Wooden Slips" at the Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 28, 2025.

A man visits the exhibition "Ancient Chinese Bamboo and Wooden Slips" at the Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 28, 2025.

This photo taken on Oct. 28, 2025 shows a set of bamboo slips on display during the exhibition "Ancient Chinese Bamboo and Wooden Slips" at the Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province.

This photo taken on Oct. 28, 2025 shows a set of bamboo slips on display during the exhibition "Ancient Chinese Bamboo and Wooden Slips" at the Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)