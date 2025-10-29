We Are China

Insect Museum in Yangling, China's Shaanxi

Xinhua) 09:33, October 29, 2025

Tourists visit the Insect Museum at the Northwest A&F University Exposition Park in Yangling, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tourists visit the Insect Museum at the Northwest A&F University Exposition Park in Yangling, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tourists learn about ancient Chinese agriculture at the Northwest A&F University Exposition Park in Yangling, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

This photo shows specimens at the Insect Museum at the Northwest A&F University Exposition Park in Yangling, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Students sketch a woolly rhinoceros specimen at the Animal Museum of the Northwest A&F University Exposition Park in Yangling, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A tourist visits the Insect Museum at the Northwest A&F University Exposition Park in Yangling, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A tourist visits the Insect Museum at the Northwest A&F University Exposition Park in Yangling, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

A giant panda skeleton specimen is pictured at the Animal Museum of the Northwest A&F University Exposition Park in Yangling, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

This photo shows the Northwest A&F University Exposition Park in Yangling, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tourists visit the Northwest A&F University Exposition Park in Yangling, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tourists visit the Insect Museum at the Northwest A&F University Exposition Park in Yangling, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tourists visit the Botanical Museum at the Northwest A&F University Exposition Park in Yangling, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tourists visit the Animal Museum at the Northwest A&F University Exposition Park in Yangling, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Tourists visit the Insect Museum at the Northwest A&F University Exposition Park in Yangling, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

