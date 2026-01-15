Exhibition on gold-threaded textile artifacts held at Chengdu Museum

Xinhua) 10:25, January 15, 2026

This photo taken on Jan. 13, 2026 shows an exhibit at the exhibition "Golden Thread: the Art of Dressing from North Africa to East Asia" at the Chengdu Museum in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The exhibition features over 200 pieces (sets) of gold-threaded textile artifacts from seven French cultural institutions, alongside precious collections from eight Chinese museums and cultural heritage organizations. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

