Exhibition on gold-threaded textile artifacts held at Chengdu Museum
This photo taken on Jan. 13, 2026 shows an exhibit at the exhibition "Golden Thread: the Art of Dressing from North Africa to East Asia" at the Chengdu Museum in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The exhibition features over 200 pieces (sets) of gold-threaded textile artifacts from seven French cultural institutions, alongside precious collections from eight Chinese museums and cultural heritage organizations. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
People visit the exhibition "Golden Thread: the Art of Dressing from North Africa to East Asia" at the Chengdu Museum in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 13, 2026. The exhibition features over 200 pieces (sets) of gold-threaded textile artifacts from seven French cultural institutions, alongside precious collections from eight Chinese museums and cultural heritage organizations. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)
