Exhibition showcasing ancient Shu civilization kicks off in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:45, January 19, 2026

This photo taken on Jan. 18, 2026 shows a bronze head with golden mask on display during an exhibition named "Ancient Shu Civilization of the Sanxingdui and Jinsha Sites" at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China. With more than 200 pieces (sets) of relics featuring ancient Shu civilization, the exhibition kicked off here on Sunday and will last until Aug. 18. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A visitor views bronze heads

Visitors view a golden mask

Visitors view bronze heads

This photo taken on Jan. 18, 2026 shows a sun-shaped bronzeware on display

A visitor views a replica of bronze standing figure

A visitor views a bronze standing figure

