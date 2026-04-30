Hainan Science and Technology Museum opens to public in Haikou
A child observes a simulated volcanic eruption at the Hainan Science and Technology Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 29, 2026. The Hainan Science and Technology Museum officially opened here on Wednesday. As a brand-new landmark for science popularization in the Hainan Free Trade Port, the museum boasts four exhibition halls with a total construction area of approximately 46,500 square meters. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Visitors look at the parachute and return capsule of the Chang'e-5 probe at the Hainan Science and Technology Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 29, 2026. The Hainan Science and Technology Museum officially opened here on Wednesday. As a brand-new landmark for science popularization in the Hainan Free Trade Port, the museum boasts four exhibition halls with a total construction area of approximately 46,500 square meters. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
People visit the Hainan Science and Technology Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 29, 2026. The Hainan Science and Technology Museum officially opened here on Wednesday. As a brand-new landmark for science popularization in the Hainan Free Trade Port, the museum boasts four exhibition halls with a total construction area of approximately 46,500 square meters. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A child visits the Hainan Science and Technology Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 29, 2026. The Hainan Science and Technology Museum officially opened here on Wednesday. As a brand-new landmark for science popularization in the Hainan Free Trade Port, the museum boasts four exhibition halls with a total construction area of approximately 46,500 square meters. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
People visit the Hainan Science and Technology Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 29, 2026. The Hainan Science and Technology Museum officially opened here on Wednesday. As a brand-new landmark for science popularization in the Hainan Free Trade Port, the museum boasts four exhibition halls with a total construction area of approximately 46,500 square meters. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A visitor is seen at the Hainan Science and Technology Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 29, 2026. The Hainan Science and Technology Museum officially opened here on Wednesday. As a brand-new landmark for science popularization in the Hainan Free Trade Port, the museum boasts four exhibition halls with a total construction area of approximately 46,500 square meters. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A visitor tries filters at the Hainan Science and Technology Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 29, 2026. The Hainan Science and Technology Museum officially opened here on Wednesday. As a brand-new landmark for science popularization in the Hainan Free Trade Port, the museum boasts four exhibition halls with a total construction area of approximately 46,500 square meters. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This photo taken on April 29, 2026 shows an exterior view of the Hainan Science and Technology Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. The Hainan Science and Technology Museum officially opened here on Wednesday. As a brand-new landmark for science popularization in the Hainan Free Trade Port, the museum boasts four exhibition halls with a total construction area of approximately 46,500 square meters. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
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