Hainan builds 12 offshore duty-free stores under evolving shopping policy
Customers shop at a duty-free shop in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
HAIKOU, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Fifteen years after China launched the offshore duty-free shopping policy in Hainan, its southernmost island province, customs authorities have supervised a cumulative 286.4 billion yuan (about 41.76 billion U.S. dollars) in offshore duty-free sales, involving 347 million items, according to local customs authorities.
Since its launch on April 20, 2011, the policy has undergone multiple rounds of adjustments and optimization. Today, Hainan hosts 12 offshore duty-free stores across the island.
A customer tries makeup at a duty-free shop in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Customers shop at a duty-free shop in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
An assistant packages a duty-free item for a customer at a duty-free shop in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Customers shop at a duty-free shop in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A customer chooses duty-free items at a duty-free shop in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, March 27, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A staff member carries duty-free items for customers at a duty-free shop in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 25, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
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