15 years on, Hainan's offshore duty-free shopping policy generates sales of over 41 billion USD

Xinhua) 09:13, April 22, 2026

HAIKOU, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Fifteen years after China launched the offshore duty-free shopping policy in Hainan, its southernmost island province, customs authorities have supervised a cumulative 286.4 billion yuan (about 41.76 billion U.S. dollars) in offshore duty-free sales, involving 347 million items, according to local customs authorities.

Since its launch on April 20, 2011, the policy has undergone multiple rounds of adjustments and optimization. Today, Hainan hosts 12 offshore duty-free stores across the island.

In June 2020, China unveiled a master plan to build the whole of Hainan Island into a globally influential and high-level free trade port by the middle of the century. The initiative reached a major milestone in December last year with the launch of island-wide special customs operations, which marked the completion of the first key step toward that goal.

The move has turned the island into a special customs supervision zone, allowing freer trade between Hainan and areas outside China's customs borders, while enforcing standard customs controls for goods moving from Hainan to the mainland.

Since the launch of island-wide special customs operations, travelers leaving the Chinese mainland border via Hainan have spent nearly 67.72 million yuan on shopping under the offshore duty-free policy.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)