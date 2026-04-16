Hainan introduces 'Key Twenty Measures for Business Facilitation and Enterprise Support'

People's Daily Online) 13:25, April 16, 2026

Recently, the People's Government of Hainan Province officially issued the "Key Twenty Measures for Business Facilitation and Enterprise Support" (hereinafter referred to as the "Twenty Measures"). Focusing on the entire life cycle of enterprises, the document proposes 20 concrete measures aimed at building an efficient, convenient, and comprehensive enterprise service system with free trade port characteristics, making every effort to create a first-class business environment where enterprises can invest with confidence, operate with peace of mind, and develop comfortably.

The "Twenty Measures" center on five key areas: establishing a comprehensive enterprise service system, improving the implementation effectiveness of core free trade port policies, perfecting enterprise compliance services and problem resolution mechanisms, reducing the burden on enterprise investment and operations, and strengthening support guarantees for coordinated enterprise services.

The measures directly address pain points and bottlenecks that enterprises face in investment implementation, factor guarantees, policy fulfillment, and regulatory enforcement.

Building the system: 'Zero distance' government-enterprise communication

The "Twenty Measures" stipulate that all cities, counties, and departments must make supporting high-quality enterprise development a "top leader" project and include it in their important agendas.

Smooth communication channels — improve regular communication platforms such as the "blue ocean" business environment dialogue and "Government-Enterprise Appointment" service mechanism, and regularly conduct face-to-face government-enterprise activities.

Implement liaison services — promote a tiered and categorized liaison system, designate service specialists, strictly implement the "first-inquiry accountability system," and ensure that "project implementation is tracked and enterprise demands are managed."

Data-empowered services — strengthen the sharing of enterprise-related data, build a service mechanism of "proactive discovery, precise analysis, and rapid resolution," making government services warmer and more precise.

Promoting implementation: 'Automatic benefit' policy fulfillment

To clear the "last mile" of policy implementation, the "Twenty Measures" deliver a combination of measures:

Targeted interpretation — provincial departments establish policy interpretation specialists to provide comprehensive, precise, and customized interpretation services. Dedicated consultation lines — set up policy interpretation desks on the 12345 hotline, improve the three-party calling mechanism, and enhance the "general customer service" response quality and efficiency.

Convenient fulfillment — optimize the "Haiyi Dui" (Easy-Claim) platform functions, continuously expand the "automatic benefit" list of items, significantly improve policy access convenience and fund fulfillment efficiency, and allow dividends to be directly and quickly enjoyed.

Optimizing mechanisms: Compliance guidance and problem closed-loop resolution

Addressing compliance challenges and urgent demands in enterprise operations, the "Twenty Measures" build a full-process guarantee mechanism:

Proactive compliance guidance — establish a "one industry, one policy" and "one project, one plan" compliance guidance mechanism, proactively helping enterprises clarify compliance baselines and prevent problems before they arise.

High-level promotion of solutions — strengthen closed-loop management of enterprise problems, implement a "direct response and resolution" mechanism for key leaders, and coordinate at a high level to resolve major challenges in project investment implementation.

Rapid processing of demands — establish a rapid consultation mechanism for enterprise emergency demands, clarify responsible entities and processing deadlines, and firmly prevent enterprise difficulties from "getting stuck halfway."

Reducing costs: 'No unnecessary interference' in regulatory enforcement

The "Twenty Measures" explicitly propose implementing a special campaign to help enterprises reduce costs and increase efficiency, with multiple measures to lighten the burden on enterprises:

Reducing factor costs — focus on reducing land use, electricity, gas, logistics, and financing costs, regulate intermediary service fees, and regularly conduct special inspections of enterprise-related charges.

Innovating regulatory models — comprehensively implement "one combined inspections" and "scan-code inspections," implement tiered and categorized supervision based on credit evaluations, applying "no unnecessary interference" for creditworthy enterprises and "targeted supervision" for enterprises with poor credit records.

Regulating on-site enterprise research — coordinate and monitor on-site enterprise research activities, strictly enforce appointment rules, share research results across departments, and minimize the disruption caused by repeated research on normal enterprise operations.

Strengthening safeguards: Fostering a clean and close business culture

The "Twenty Measures" emphasize equal importance of both soft and hard environments, comprehensively strengthening support guarantees:

Online-offline integration — upgrade the online "Enterprise Code" function, add offline enterprise service zones, and build a fully covered service network.

Safeguarding fair competition — strictly implement the requirements for building a unified national market, lawfully eliminate local protectionism and administrative monopolies, and maintain a fair competition order.

Deepening clean government-business relations — improve the linkage mechanism between business environment work and inspection tours, promptly correct non-standard behaviors. Vigorously promote a culture of valuing, engaging with, and securing businesses, protect the legitimate rights and interests of entrepreneurs, publicize the achievements of outstanding entrepreneurs, and comprehensively improve the soft business environment.

It is reported that the introduction of the "Twenty Measures" is a key initiative for Hainan to benchmark against international high-standard economic and trade rules and continuously optimize service efficiency. Hainan will take this policy release as an opportunity to promote business entities to fully enjoy the dividends of free trade port policies, making every effort to create a market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized first-class business environment, so that more enterprises choose Hainan, invest in Hainan, and succeed in Hainan.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Hongyu)