Vice premier hails CICPE as vital platform sharing China's market opportunities

Xinhua) 09:35, April 14, 2026

HAIKOU, April 13 (Xinhua) -- The China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) has become a signature event of the Hainan Free Trade Port and a vital platform for China to share market opportunities with the world, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said on Monday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing the opening of the sixth CICPE in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province.

He noted that China remains committed to expanding domestic demand, driving industrial upgrades via technological innovation, fostering high-quality development and expanding high-standard opening up. These efforts, he said, will continue to unleash market potential and consumer vitality, injecting more certainty and new momentum into global economic growth.

The vice premier welcomed global enterprises to fully utilize platforms such as the CICPE, and encouraged them to deepen their engagement in the Chinese market and seize development opportunities.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)