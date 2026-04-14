Vice premier hails CICPE as vital platform sharing China's market opportunities
HAIKOU, April 13 (Xinhua) -- The China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) has become a signature event of the Hainan Free Trade Port and a vital platform for China to share market opportunities with the world, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said on Monday.
He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing the opening of the sixth CICPE in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province.
He noted that China remains committed to expanding domestic demand, driving industrial upgrades via technological innovation, fostering high-quality development and expanding high-standard opening up. These efforts, he said, will continue to unleash market potential and consumer vitality, injecting more certainty and new momentum into global economic growth.
The vice premier welcomed global enterprises to fully utilize platforms such as the CICPE, and encouraged them to deepen their engagement in the Chinese market and seize development opportunities.
Photos
Related Stories
- 6th China Int'l Consumer Products Expo under preparation in Hainan
- Dolphins dance near China's Xisha Islands
- Technology empowers rice cultivation, drives rural revitalization in S China's Hainan
- Are Hainan's special customs operations taking someone else's slice of the pie?: Global Times editorial
- Sanya River estuary passage project under construction in Hainan
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.