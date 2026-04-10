Dolphins dance near China's Xisha Islands
(People's Daily Online) 15:37, April 10, 2026
A pod of dolphins were spotted dancing gracefully in the waters of the Xisha Islands in south China on April 8, 2026.
Video source: Hainan Sansha Television
(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Du Mingming)
Photos
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