6th China Int'l Consumer Products Expo under preparation in Hainan

Xinhua) 13:03, April 13, 2026

Workers hoist a mascot of the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming sixth CICPE, in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 10, 2026. Scheduled to take place in south China's Hainan Province from April 13 to 18, this expo will see the participation of more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A qipao is pictured at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2026. Scheduled to take place in south China's Hainan Province from April 13 to 18, this expo will see the participation of more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on April 10, 2026 shows a view of the national pavilion of Canada, guest of honor of the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming sixth CICPE, in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. Scheduled to take place in south China's Hainan Province from April 13 to 18, this expo will see the participation of more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Health and companionship robots are pictured at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2026. Scheduled to take place in south China's Hainan Province from April 13 to 18, this expo will see the participation of more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

The exhibition booth of Shanghai, guest province of honor, is pictured at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2026. Scheduled to take place in south China's Hainan Province from April 13 to 18, this expo will see the participation of more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An AI glasses model is pictured at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 10, 2026. Scheduled to take place in south China's Hainan Province from April 13 to 18, this expo will see the participation of more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on April 11, 2026 shows a view of the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. Scheduled to take place in south China's Hainan Province from April 13 to 18, this expo will see the participation of more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on April 11, 2026 shows a view of the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. Scheduled to take place in south China's Hainan Province from April 13 to 18, this expo will see the participation of more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A digital employee of China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec) is pictured at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2026. Scheduled to take place in south China's Hainan Province from April 13 to 18, this expo will see the participation of more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)