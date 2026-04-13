6th China Int'l Consumer Products Expo under preparation in Hainan
Workers hoist a mascot of the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming sixth CICPE, in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 10, 2026. Scheduled to take place in south China's Hainan Province from April 13 to 18, this expo will see the participation of more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A qipao is pictured at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2026. Scheduled to take place in south China's Hainan Province from April 13 to 18, this expo will see the participation of more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This photo taken on April 10, 2026 shows a view of the national pavilion of Canada, guest of honor of the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming sixth CICPE, in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. Scheduled to take place in south China's Hainan Province from April 13 to 18, this expo will see the participation of more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Health and companionship robots are pictured at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2026. Scheduled to take place in south China's Hainan Province from April 13 to 18, this expo will see the participation of more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
The exhibition booth of Shanghai, guest province of honor, is pictured at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2026. Scheduled to take place in south China's Hainan Province from April 13 to 18, this expo will see the participation of more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
An AI glasses model is pictured at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 10, 2026. Scheduled to take place in south China's Hainan Province from April 13 to 18, this expo will see the participation of more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This photo taken on April 11, 2026 shows a view of the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. Scheduled to take place in south China's Hainan Province from April 13 to 18, this expo will see the participation of more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This photo taken on April 11, 2026 shows a view of the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. Scheduled to take place in south China's Hainan Province from April 13 to 18, this expo will see the participation of more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
A digital employee of China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec) is pictured at the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the upcoming sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 11, 2026. Scheduled to take place in south China's Hainan Province from April 13 to 18, this expo will see the participation of more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Dolphins dance near China's Xisha Islands
- Technology empowers rice cultivation, drives rural revitalization in S China's Hainan
- Are Hainan's special customs operations taking someone else's slice of the pie?: Global Times editorial
- Sanya River estuary passage project under construction in Hainan
- International brands account for 65% of 6th CICPE exhibits in Hainan Province, up 20% year-on-year: MOFCOM
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.