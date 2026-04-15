Exploring the Canada Pavilion at the China Intl Consumer Products Expo

The sixth China International Consumer Products Expo is being held in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, from April 13 to 18, 2026. As the guest country of honor, Canada has organized its largest-ever delegation, with around 40 companies participating in sectors including health products, food and beverages, apparel and fragrances, and pet food, offering Chinese consumers a "maple-flavored" feast of consumption.

"The buyers are here, the partners are here, the market is here," said Maninder Sidhu, Canada's minister of international trade, at the opening ceremony of the Canada Pavilion. Many exhibitors noted that China's market is vast, with steadily emerging potential and growing consumer demand. Companies are accelerating their expansion and actively seizing new opportunities brought by Hainan's island-wide special customs operations.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Wu Chengliang)