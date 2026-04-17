International exhibits highlighted at 6th CICPE

Xinhua) 09:44, April 17, 2026

Visitors learn about Iranian handicrafts during the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2026. As a major event showcasing the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) after it fully launched island-wide special customs operations in December last year, the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) kicked off on Monday in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, attracting more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions.

Themed "Opening Up Drives Global Consumption, Innovation Empowers A Better Life," this year's expo runs from April 13 to 18. Meanwhile, the 2026 "Shopping in China" International Consumption Season was launched simultaneously.

The sixth CICPE has expanded in scale, with an exhibition area of 143,000 square meters, up 13,000 square meters from the previous edition. International exhibits account for 65 percent of the total, an increase of 20 percentage points from last year. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

Exhibitors display handicrafts from Russia during the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2026. As a major event showcasing the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) after it fully launched island-wide special customs operations in December last year, the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) kicked off on Monday in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, attracting more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions.

Themed "Opening Up Drives Global Consumption, Innovation Empowers A Better Life," this year's expo runs from April 13 to 18. Meanwhile, the 2026 "Shopping in China" International Consumption Season was launched simultaneously.

The sixth CICPE has expanded in scale, with an exhibition area of 143,000 square meters, up 13,000 square meters from the previous edition. International exhibits account for 65 percent of the total, an increase of 20 percentage points from last year. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on April 16, 2026 shows a view of the pavilion of Canada, guest of honor of the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE), in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. As a major event showcasing the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) after it fully launched island-wide special customs operations in December last year, the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) kicked off on Monday in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, attracting more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions.

Themed "Opening Up Drives Global Consumption, Innovation Empowers A Better Life," this year's expo runs from April 13 to 18. Meanwhile, the 2026 "Shopping in China" International Consumption Season was launched simultaneously.

The sixth CICPE has expanded in scale, with an exhibition area of 143,000 square meters, up 13,000 square meters from the previous edition. International exhibits account for 65 percent of the total, an increase of 20 percentage points from last year. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on April 16, 2026 shows Japanese alcoholic beverages during the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. As a major event showcasing the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) after it fully launched island-wide special customs operations in December last year, the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) kicked off on Monday in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, attracting more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions.

Themed "Opening Up Drives Global Consumption, Innovation Empowers A Better Life," this year's expo runs from April 13 to 18. Meanwhile, the 2026 "Shopping in China" International Consumption Season was launched simultaneously.

The sixth CICPE has expanded in scale, with an exhibition area of 143,000 square meters, up 13,000 square meters from the previous edition. International exhibits account for 65 percent of the total, an increase of 20 percentage points from last year. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Visitors learn about milk powder from New Zealand during the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2026. As a major event showcasing the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) after it fully launched island-wide special customs operations in December last year, the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) kicked off on Monday in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, attracting more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions.

Themed "Opening Up Drives Global Consumption, Innovation Empowers A Better Life," this year's expo runs from April 13 to 18. Meanwhile, the 2026 "Shopping in China" International Consumption Season was launched simultaneously.

The sixth CICPE has expanded in scale, with an exhibition area of 143,000 square meters, up 13,000 square meters from the previous edition. International exhibits account for 65 percent of the total, an increase of 20 percentage points from last year. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Visitors learn about Iranian products during the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2026. As a major event showcasing the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) after it fully launched island-wide special customs operations in December last year, the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) kicked off on Monday in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, attracting more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions.

Themed "Opening Up Drives Global Consumption, Innovation Empowers A Better Life," this year's expo runs from April 13 to 18. Meanwhile, the 2026 "Shopping in China" International Consumption Season was launched simultaneously.

The sixth CICPE has expanded in scale, with an exhibition area of 143,000 square meters, up 13,000 square meters from the previous edition. International exhibits account for 65 percent of the total, an increase of 20 percentage points from last year. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

A visitor learns about Malaysian products during the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 15, 2026. As a major event showcasing the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) after it fully launched island-wide special customs operations in December last year, the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) kicked off on Monday in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, attracting more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions.

Themed "Opening Up Drives Global Consumption, Innovation Empowers A Better Life," this year's expo runs from April 13 to 18. Meanwhile, the 2026 "Shopping in China" International Consumption Season was launched simultaneously.

The sixth CICPE has expanded in scale, with an exhibition area of 143,000 square meters, up 13,000 square meters from the previous edition. International exhibits account for 65 percent of the total, an increase of 20 percentage points from last year. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

This photo taken on April 16, 2026 shows a view of the pavilion of South Africa at the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. As a major event showcasing the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) after it fully launched island-wide special customs operations in December last year, the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) kicked off on Monday in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, attracting more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions.

Themed "Opening Up Drives Global Consumption, Innovation Empowers A Better Life," this year's expo runs from April 13 to 18. Meanwhile, the 2026 "Shopping in China" International Consumption Season was launched simultaneously.

The sixth CICPE has expanded in scale, with an exhibition area of 143,000 square meters, up 13,000 square meters from the previous edition. International exhibits account for 65 percent of the total, an increase of 20 percentage points from last year. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A visitor experiences a Bentley car during the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2026. As a major event showcasing the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) after it fully launched island-wide special customs operations in December last year, the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) kicked off on Monday in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, attracting more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions.

Themed "Opening Up Drives Global Consumption, Innovation Empowers A Better Life," this year's expo runs from April 13 to 18. Meanwhile, the 2026 "Shopping in China" International Consumption Season was launched simultaneously.

The sixth CICPE has expanded in scale, with an exhibition area of 143,000 square meters, up 13,000 square meters from the previous edition. International exhibits account for 65 percent of the total, an increase of 20 percentage points from last year. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An exhibitor introduces South Korean-made rice cookers to visitors at the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2026. As a major event showcasing the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) after it fully launched island-wide special customs operations in December last year, the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) kicked off on Monday in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, attracting more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions.

Themed "Opening Up Drives Global Consumption, Innovation Empowers A Better Life," this year's expo runs from April 13 to 18. Meanwhile, the 2026 "Shopping in China" International Consumption Season was launched simultaneously.

The sixth CICPE has expanded in scale, with an exhibition area of 143,000 square meters, up 13,000 square meters from the previous edition. International exhibits account for 65 percent of the total, an increase of 20 percentage points from last year. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An exhibitor displays handicrafts from Russia during the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, April 16, 2026. As a major event showcasing the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) after it fully launched island-wide special customs operations in December last year, the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) kicked off on Monday in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, attracting more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions.

Themed "Opening Up Drives Global Consumption, Innovation Empowers A Better Life," this year's expo runs from April 13 to 18. Meanwhile, the 2026 "Shopping in China" International Consumption Season was launched simultaneously.

The sixth CICPE has expanded in scale, with an exhibition area of 143,000 square meters, up 13,000 square meters from the previous edition. International exhibits account for 65 percent of the total, an increase of 20 percentage points from last year. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on April 16, 2026 shows a watch exhibited at the pavilion of Switzerland during the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province. As a major event showcasing the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) after it fully launched island-wide special customs operations in December last year, the sixth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) kicked off on Monday in Haikou, capital of south China's Hainan Province, attracting more than 3,400 brands from over 60 countries and regions.

Themed "Opening Up Drives Global Consumption, Innovation Empowers A Better Life," this year's expo runs from April 13 to 18. Meanwhile, the 2026 "Shopping in China" International Consumption Season was launched simultaneously.

The sixth CICPE has expanded in scale, with an exhibition area of 143,000 square meters, up 13,000 square meters from the previous edition. International exhibits account for 65 percent of the total, an increase of 20 percentage points from last year. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)