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China's museums receive 1.56 billion visits in 2025
(Xinhua) 13:03, May 18, 2026
People visit the Hebei Museum in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, May 17, 2026. (Photo by Chen Qibao/Xinhua)
BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- Museums across China received 1.56 billion visits in 2025, with the total number of registered museums nationwide reaching 7,188 by the end of the year, official data showed.
The figures were released by the National Cultural Heritage Administration at an event marking International Museum Day, which falls on Monday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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