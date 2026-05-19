Exhibition on Yungang Grottoes kicks off at SW China's Sanxingdui Museum
People visit the exhibition "Yungang Grottoes: A world heritage site from the Pingcheng era of the Northern Wei Dynasty" at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 18, 2026. Presenting over 120 pieces (sets) of exhibits, the exhibition kicked off here on Monday and will last till Oct. 31. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
A visitor visits the exhibition "Yungang Grottoes: A world heritage site from the Pingcheng era of the Northern Wei Dynasty" at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 18, 2026. Presenting over 120 pieces (sets) of exhibits, the exhibition kicked off here on Monday and will last till Oct. 31. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
A visitor visits the exhibition "Yungang Grottoes: A world heritage site from the Pingcheng era of the Northern Wei Dynasty" at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 18, 2026. Presenting over 120 pieces (sets) of exhibits, the exhibition kicked off here on Monday and will last till Oct. 31. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
People visit the exhibition "Yungang Grottoes: A world heritage site from the Pingcheng era of the Northern Wei Dynasty" at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 18, 2026. Presenting over 120 pieces (sets) of exhibits, the exhibition kicked off here on Monday and will last till Oct. 31. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
People visit the exhibition "Yungang Grottoes: A world heritage site from the Pingcheng era of the Northern Wei Dynasty" at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 18, 2026. Presenting over 120 pieces (sets) of exhibits, the exhibition kicked off here on Monday and will last till Oct. 31. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
People visit the exhibition "Yungang Grottoes: A world heritage site from the Pingcheng era of the Northern Wei Dynasty" at the Sanxingdui Museum in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 18, 2026. Presenting over 120 pieces (sets) of exhibits, the exhibition kicked off here on Monday and will last till Oct. 31. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)
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