Chinese vice premier calls for APEC cooperation for shared prosperity

Xinhua) 09:26, May 25, 2026

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, May 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

NANJING, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Saturday attended and addressed the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, calling for joint efforts for common prosperity in the region.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said changes unseen in a century are accelerating, and APEC members can promote common prosperity and achieve open, high-quality, balanced and secure development only by upholding mutual respect, mutual trust and win-win cooperation.

China is ready to work with all parties to strengthen communication and dialogue in emerging areas, jointly support World Trade Organization (WTO) reform, and advance regional economic integration in a pragmatic and flexible manner, He said.

He added that China will contribute more positive energy to economic development in the Asia-Pacific region and the world through new achievements in Chinese modernization.

During the meeting, He also held talks with WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun, exchanging views on WTO-related issues and China-Thailand economic and trade cooperation.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala during the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, on May 23, 2026. He on Saturday attended and addressed the meeting. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun during the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, on May 23, 2026. He on Saturday attended and addressed the meeting. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)