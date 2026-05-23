Chinese FM Wang Yi to chair UN Security Council High-Level Meeting, visit Canada
BEIJING, May 22 (Xinhua) -- As the rotating president of the United Nations Security Council for May, China will hold a Security Council high-level meeting on May 26, themed "Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-centered International System," a foreign ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.
Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will chair the meeting in New York, the spokesperson said.
Wang will also attend the meeting of the Group of Friends of Global Governance in New York on May 28, and will have meetings with the UN Secretary General and the foreign ministers from other countries, the spokesperson added.
Wang will visit Canada from May 28 to 30 at the invitation of Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand, according to the spokesperson.
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