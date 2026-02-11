Home>>
China-Canada partnership does not target any third party: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 16:56, February 11, 2026
BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- The partnership between China and Canada does not target any third party, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks regarding China-Canada cooperation.
Spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular press briefing that the building of a new strategic partnership between China and Canada reflects the spirit of equality, openness, inclusiveness, peaceful cooperation, and shared benefits.
He said that the partnership serves the common interests of the people of both countries, and is also conducive to world peace, stability, development and prosperity.
