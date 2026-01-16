We Are China

Full text: Joint Statement of the China-Canada Leaders' Meeting

Xinhua) 16:25, January 16, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- China and Canada issued a joint statement of the China-Canada leaders' meeting on Friday.

Please see the attachment for the full text of the joint statement.

Full text: Joint Statement of the China-Canada Leaders' Meeting

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)