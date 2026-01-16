Xi calls for advancing building of China-Canada new strategic partnership

Xinhua) 14:47, January 16, 2026

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on China and Canada to advance the building of a new strategic partnership with a sense of responsibility toward history, the people, and the world.

Both sides should promote China-Canada relations onto a path of healthy, stable and sustainable development to better benefit the peoples of both countries, Xi said when meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Beijing on Friday.

