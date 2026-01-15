Canadian PM arrives in Beijing for official visit

Xinhua) 09:01, January 15, 2026

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrives in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 14, 2026. Carney arrived here on Wednesday for an official visit to China through Saturday. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for an official visit to China through Saturday.

This visit marks the first trip to China by a Canadian Prime Minister in eight years.

When briefing on the visit of Carney, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said China looks forward to taking this visit as an opportunity to enhance dialogue and communication, increase political mutual trust, expand practical cooperation, properly manage differences, address each other's concerns and consolidate the momentum of improvement in China-Canada relations to bring greater benefit for the two peoples.

