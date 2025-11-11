Chinese FM calls for healthy, stable, sustainable development of China-Canada relations

Xinhua) 14:55, November 11, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday called on China and Canada to properly address each other's legitimate concerns to promote the healthy, stable and sustainable development of China-Canada relations.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the appeal in a phone conversation with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, at the request of the Canadian side.

Wang said that not long ago, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Mark Carney held a pivotal meeting in Gyeongju, South Korea. The two sides reached important consensus and provided strategic guidance on improving and developing China-Canada relations, a sign that China-Canada relations have been brought back onto the right track for growth after seven years of setbacks.

He depicted it at the top of the agenda for bilateral relations to follow through on the consensus reached by the two leaders.

China is ready to strengthen communication with Canada and take effective steps to accelerate the resumption of exchanges and cooperation in various fields, so as to consolidate the momentum for growing bilateral relations in a practical and constructive manner, Wang said.

Diplomatic and commercial departments of both nations should enhance coordination, address each other's legitimate concerns in the spirit of mutual understanding, accommodation, and friendly consultations, so as to promote the healthy, steady and sustainable development of China-Canada relations, he said.

Anand, for her part, said that just over a week ago, the two leaders held a candid, in-depth and productive meeting in Gyeongju, marking an important turning point in Canada-China relations.

Canada is willing to seize the opportunity to enhance dialogue and communication with China at all levels and across various fields, deepen mutual understanding and trust, revitalize their strategic partnership, and achieve more mutually beneficial outcomes in areas such as trade, consular affairs, drug control and energy, in a joint effort to follow through on the important consensus reached by the two leaders, she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)