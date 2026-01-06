Chinese VP meets former Canadian PM

Xinhua) 09:20, January 06, 2026

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien in Beijing on Monday.

Han hailed the contributions Chretien has long been making to the development of China-Canada relations. He noted that when the leaders of the two countries met last year, they reached an important consensus and provided strategic guidance on improving and developing bilateral relations, opening a new chapter of China-Canada ties.

China and Canada have extensive common interests and broad space for cooperation, Han said, adding that China is willing to strengthen communication and coordination with Canada, and to promote the healthy, stable and sustainable development of bilateral relations on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

Speaking positively of the sound momentum in the development of ties between Canada and China, Chretien said that the economies of the two countries are highly complementary and their bilateral relations have broad prospects. He also expressed his willingness to continue actively promoting the healthy, stable development of Canada-China relations.

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chretien in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)