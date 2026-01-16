Home>>
China, Canada should be partners, Xi tells Carney
(Xinhua) 14:37, January 16, 2026
BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- China and Canada should be partners of mutual respect, common development, mutual trust and collaboration, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.
Xi made the remarks when meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Beijing.
The essence of China-Canada economic and trade relations is mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, with both sides benefiting from cooperation, Xi said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.