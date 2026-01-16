China, Canada should be partners, Xi tells Carney

Xinhua) 14:37, January 16, 2026

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- China and Canada should be partners of mutual respect, common development, mutual trust and collaboration, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday.

Xi made the remarks when meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Beijing.

The essence of China-Canada economic and trade relations is mutual benefit and win-win cooperation, with both sides benefiting from cooperation, Xi said.

