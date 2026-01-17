China, Canada should jointly promote steady, sound, sustainable bilateral economic and trade ties: Chinese vice premier

Xinhua) 10:53, January 17, 2026

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, speaks while jointly attending a China-Canada trade and investment banquet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 16, 2026. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Friday emphasized that China and Canada should make joint efforts to promote the steady, sound and sustainable development of bilateral economic and trade relations.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while jointly attending a China-Canada trade and investment banquet in Beijing with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

He noted that under the strategic guidance of the important consensus between the leaders of the two countries, China and Canada should uphold mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, win-win cooperation, and mutual achievement to jointly promote the steady, sound and sustainable development of bilateral economic and trade relations.

China is resolute in expanding high-standard opening-up and continually fostering new-quality productive forces, He said, adding that China stands ready to work with all countries, including Canada, to open up new prospects of cooperation.

Noting that China is Canada's second-largest trading partner, Carney expressed his willingness to enhance high-level exchanges with China, make good use of dialogue mechanisms on economic and trade cooperation and other areas, and advance cooperation in trade, agriculture, energy and other fields.

