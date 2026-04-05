China, Canada agree to hold economic, financial strategic dialogue in second half of this year

Xinhua) 11:03, April 05, 2026

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, China's lead person in the China-Canada Economic and Financial Strategic Dialogue, meets with Canadian Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, the Canadian co-leader of the dialogue, in Beijing, capital of China, April 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and Canadian Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne on Friday agreed in Beijing to hold a China-Canada Economic and Financial Strategic Dialogue in the second half of this year.

He, China's lead person in the dialogue, called on the two sides to follow through on the important common understandings reached between the leaders of the two countries, deepen cooperation in areas such as economy, trade and finance, and foster the stable and sound development of China-Canada economic relations.

Champagne, the Canadian co-leader of the dialogue, said that Canada places high importance on its relations with China and stands ready to work with the Chinese side to advance economic and financial cooperation to deliver more practical outcomes.

The two sides also jointly met with representatives from the China-Canada Financial Working Group and Roundtable with Financial Institutions, welcoming institutions from both countries to do business in each other's markets.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, China's lead person in the China-Canada Economic and Financial Strategic Dialogue, meets with Canadian Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, the Canadian co-leader of the dialogue, in Beijing, capital of China, April 3, 2026. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

(Web editor: Huang Kechao, Liang Jun)