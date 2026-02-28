China to suspend additional tariffs on certain imports from Canada

Xinhua) 08:49, February 28, 2026

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- China has decided not to impose additional tariffs on certain imports from Canada from March 1 to Dec. 31, 2026, the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday.

Such tariffs were previously imposed following an anti-discrimination probe.

According to the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council, the additional tariffs that were previously imposed -- 100 percent on oil cakes and peas, and 25 percent on lobsters and crabs from Canada -- will be suspended during this period.

The ministry said that to implement the important consensus reached between the two countries' leaders, China and Canada have made specific arrangements to address economic and trade issues properly in such areas as electric vehicles, steel and aluminum products, and agricultural and aquatic products.

It noted that the Canadian government has recently announced partial adjustments to its additional tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminum products, which meets the conditions for China to adjust its corresponding countermeasures.

China is willing to work with Canada to promote the healthy, stable and sustainable development of bilateral economic and trade relations, the ministry said.

China initiated an anti-discrimination probe into Canada's restrictive measures in September 2024 and announced its ruling on March 8, 2025, deciding to implement countermeasures in the form of additional tariffs on certain Canadian goods.

From March 20, 2025, an additional 100 percent tariff was imposed on imported rapeseed oil, oil cakes and peas originating from Canada, and aquatic products and pork were subject to an additional 25 percent tariff.

