Aquarium sparks marine culture and tourism in Sanya
This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows a clownfish at the aquarium of Atlantis Sanya in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
SANYA, May 22 (Xinhua) -- As a landmark in marine culture and tourism in the Hainan Free Trade Port, the aquarium of Atlantis Sanya focuses on the marine species breeding, exhibitions and education, attracting a large number of domestic and foreign visitors to explore.
People take photos of jellyfish at the aquarium of Atlantis Sanya in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, May 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
People view the white whale performance at the aquarium of Atlantis Sanya in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
People visit the aquarium of Atlantis Sanya in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows a pharaoh cuttlefish at the aquarium of Atlantis Sanya in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows a weedy seadragon at the aquarium of Atlantis Sanya in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows an arapaima at the aquarium of Atlantis Sanya in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Wenchang shines with hybrid of local and Southeast Asian cultures
- Lychee industry takes root in south China's Hainan
- Foreign tourists visit Qilou Old Street in Haikou, S China's Hainan
- Litchi-themed cultural exhibition held in Haikou, China's Hainan
- Pipe curtain machine "Lucheng" starts jacking operation in China's Hainan
- Hainan Science and Technology Museum opens to public in Haikou
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.