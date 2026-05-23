Aquarium sparks marine culture and tourism in Sanya

Xinhua) 09:24, May 23, 2026

This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows a clownfish at the aquarium of Atlantis Sanya in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

SANYA, May 22 (Xinhua) -- As a landmark in marine culture and tourism in the Hainan Free Trade Port, the aquarium of Atlantis Sanya focuses on the marine species breeding, exhibitions and education, attracting a large number of domestic and foreign visitors to explore.

People take photos of jellyfish at the aquarium of Atlantis Sanya in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, May 20, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

People view the white whale performance at the aquarium of Atlantis Sanya in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

People visit the aquarium of Atlantis Sanya in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Jan. 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows a pharaoh cuttlefish at the aquarium of Atlantis Sanya in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows a weedy seadragon at the aquarium of Atlantis Sanya in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on May 20, 2026 shows an arapaima at the aquarium of Atlantis Sanya in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liu Ning)