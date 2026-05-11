Foreign tourists visit Qilou Old Street in Haikou, S China's Hainan

Xinhua) 09:08, May 11, 2026

Foreign tourists visit a store at the Qilou Old Street in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 9, 2026. Qilou Old Street, a century-old cultural landmark of Haikou, has become a popular destination for foreign tourists as the development of Hainan Free Trade Port advances. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Foreign tourists visit the Qilou Old Street in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 9, 2026. Qilou Old Street, a century-old cultural landmark of Haikou, has become a popular destination for foreign tourists as the development of Hainan Free Trade Port advances. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Foreign tourists visit the Qilou Old Street in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 9, 2026. Qilou Old Street, a century-old cultural landmark of Haikou, has become a popular destination for foreign tourists as the development of Hainan Free Trade Port advances. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Foreign tourists visit the Qilou Old Street in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 9, 2026. Qilou Old Street, a century-old cultural landmark of Haikou, has become a popular destination for foreign tourists as the development of Hainan Free Trade Port advances. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Foreign tourists visit the Qilou Old Street in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 9, 2026. Qilou Old Street, a century-old cultural landmark of Haikou, has become a popular destination for foreign tourists as the development of Hainan Free Trade Port advances. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Foreign tourists visit the Qilou Old Street in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 9, 2026. Qilou Old Street, a century-old cultural landmark of Haikou, has become a popular destination for foreign tourists as the development of Hainan Free Trade Port advances. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Foreign tourists visit a store at the Qilou Old Street in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 9, 2026. Qilou Old Street, a century-old cultural landmark of Haikou, has become a popular destination for foreign tourists as the development of Hainan Free Trade Port advances. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Foreign tourists visit the Qilou Old Street in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 9, 2026. Qilou Old Street, a century-old cultural landmark of Haikou, has become a popular destination for foreign tourists as the development of Hainan Free Trade Port advances. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)