Foreign tourists visit Qilou Old Street in Haikou, S China's Hainan
Foreign tourists visit a store at the Qilou Old Street in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 9, 2026. Qilou Old Street, a century-old cultural landmark of Haikou, has become a popular destination for foreign tourists as the development of Hainan Free Trade Port advances. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Foreign tourists visit the Qilou Old Street in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 9, 2026. Qilou Old Street, a century-old cultural landmark of Haikou, has become a popular destination for foreign tourists as the development of Hainan Free Trade Port advances. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Foreign tourists visit the Qilou Old Street in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 9, 2026. Qilou Old Street, a century-old cultural landmark of Haikou, has become a popular destination for foreign tourists as the development of Hainan Free Trade Port advances. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Foreign tourists visit the Qilou Old Street in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 9, 2026. Qilou Old Street, a century-old cultural landmark of Haikou, has become a popular destination for foreign tourists as the development of Hainan Free Trade Port advances. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Foreign tourists visit the Qilou Old Street in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 9, 2026. Qilou Old Street, a century-old cultural landmark of Haikou, has become a popular destination for foreign tourists as the development of Hainan Free Trade Port advances. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Foreign tourists visit the Qilou Old Street in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 9, 2026. Qilou Old Street, a century-old cultural landmark of Haikou, has become a popular destination for foreign tourists as the development of Hainan Free Trade Port advances. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Foreign tourists visit a store at the Qilou Old Street in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 9, 2026. Qilou Old Street, a century-old cultural landmark of Haikou, has become a popular destination for foreign tourists as the development of Hainan Free Trade Port advances. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Foreign tourists visit the Qilou Old Street in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 9, 2026. Qilou Old Street, a century-old cultural landmark of Haikou, has become a popular destination for foreign tourists as the development of Hainan Free Trade Port advances. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
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