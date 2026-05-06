We Are China

Litchi-themed cultural exhibition held in Haikou, China's Hainan

Xinhua) 09:08, May 06, 2026

Visitors view exhibits during a Litchi-themed cultural exhibition in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors view exhibits during a Litchi-themed cultural exhibition in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors view exhibits during a Litchi-themed cultural exhibition in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors view exhibits during a Litchi-themed cultural exhibition in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors view exhibits during a Litchi-themed cultural exhibition in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Visitors view exhibits during a Litchi-themed cultural exhibition in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)