Litchi-themed cultural exhibition held in Haikou, China's Hainan
Visitors view exhibits during a Litchi-themed cultural exhibition in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Visitors view exhibits during a Litchi-themed cultural exhibition in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Visitors view exhibits during a Litchi-themed cultural exhibition in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Visitors view exhibits during a Litchi-themed cultural exhibition in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Visitors view exhibits during a Litchi-themed cultural exhibition in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Visitors view exhibits during a Litchi-themed cultural exhibition in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, May 5, 2026. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Pipe curtain machine "Lucheng" starts jacking operation in China's Hainan
- Hainan Science and Technology Museum opens to public in Haikou
- Hainan builds 12 offshore duty-free stores under evolving shopping policy
- 15 years on, Hainan's offshore duty-free shopping policy generates sales of over 41 billion USD
- 6th China Int'l Consumer Products Expo concludes in S China's Hainan
Copyright © 2026 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.