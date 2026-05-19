Wenchang shines with hybrid of local and Southeast Asian cultures

Xinhua) 14:23, May 19, 2026

This photo taken on May 12, 2026 shows rows of Qilou, or arcade buildings, in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

WENCHANG, May 19 (Xinhua) -- Wenchang in south China's Hainan is a renowned hometown of overseas Chinese, where cultures brought back by overseas Chinese from Southeast Asia have merged with the indigenous ones to form some very interesting customs in diet and entertainment.

The influence of overseas Chinese is evident throughout Wenchang. Visitors can see Southeast Asian-style arcade buildings and various schools donated by overseas Chinese. Specialties such as coffee, pandan cakes, envelope cakes, and Laobacha drinks have also flourished here. Surprising to many, volleyball, a sport popular among locals, was initially introduced here by overseas Chinese as well.

This photo taken on May 13, 2026 shows rows of Qilou, or arcade buildings, in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on May 13, 2026 shows a set of sculptures depicting the return of overseas Chinese from Southeast Asia to their hometown, in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows the entrance to Maijin Overseas Chinese Elementary School in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on May 15, 2026 shows coffee beans grown in Paicheng Village, Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A man enjoys coffee while having breakfast at a tea cafe in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, May 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

A staff member brews coffee at a cafe in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, May 15, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on May 16, 2026 shows pandan cakes at a store in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on May 16, 2026 shows envelop cakes at a store in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

This photo taken on May 16, 2026 shows snacks at a Laobacha store in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

People enjoy Laobacha, a beloved Hainan tradition where locals gather over fragrant tea, savory snacks, and leisurely chat, at a store in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, May 17, 2026. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

People watch a volleyball match at Longlou Town, Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, July 1, 2023. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)