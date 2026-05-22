Goldfish 'fly' over West Lake in Hangzhou

(People's Daily App) 16:42, May 22, 2026

Goldfish appear to glide through the air at Huagang Guanyu, or "Viewing Fish at the Flower Harbor," one of the most iconic scenic spots around the West Lake in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province. Filmed through a clear water tank to create a flying effect, the fish seem to float above the water against a dreamy backdrop of a classic pagoda, willow trees and the tranquil lake.

(Produced by intern Cui Jianing)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)