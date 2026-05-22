Nixing pottery craft thrives in S China's Qinzhou

People's Daily Online) 13:15, May 22, 2026

Photo shows Nixing pottery products on display in Qinzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Wei Huan)

Tap the side of a piece of Nixing pottery, and it rings with a clear, metallic chime — a defining trait that has made this ancient craft from Qinzhou city in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region famous. The city has over 4,000 years of pottery-making history.

Nixing pottery is one of the four famous pottery traditions in China. The secret behind its distinctive sound lies in the unique clay found along both sides of the Qinjiang River in Qinzhou. Potters fire the clay at temperatures exceeding 1,100 degrees Celsius, producing dense, iron-like pottery that rings like metal when struck. In 2008, the craft of Nixing pottery was added to China's national intangible cultural heritage list.

A Nixing pottery tea set is displayed in Qinzhou, south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Wei Huan)

Free of chemical pigments, each piece of Nixing pottery develops unique, unrepeatable patterns and colors from the minerals in the clay during firing.

Thanks to its distinctiveness and exceptional quality, Nixing pottery has long been popular among overseas buyers. In 1915, a piece of Nixing pottery won a gold medal at the Panama-Pacific International Exposition. Since then, more than 500 pieces have received national or international awards, and the pottery has been presented as a state gift on multiple diplomatic occasions following the founding of New China. Today, Nixing pottery is exported to more than 30 countries and regions.

"The soul of Nixing pottery is craftsmanship. A single masterpiece can take months to complete," said Xia Yi, secretary-general of the Qinzhou Nixing Pottery Industry Association.

Photo shows a piece of Nixing pottery in Qinzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Wei Huan)

The Nixing pottery industry currently counts more than 300 masters of arts and crafts recognized at the national, provincial and municipal levels, along with 18 officially designated inheritors of the intangible cultural heritage.

Nixing pottery is breaking out of its traditional mold. Once synonymous with tea sets and vases, the craft is now appealing to the younger generation through innovative designs and trendy elements, injecting new vitality and driving steady sales growth.

At a store inside the Qinzhou Nixing Pottery Experience Center, eye-catching novelty pieces line the shelves. Figurines modeled on popular animation characters and zodiac-themed collectibles challenge the traditional perceptions many young people once had about pottery.

People experience the craft of Nixing pottery in Qinzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Wei Huan)

These innovative products preserve Nixing pottery's texture and craftsmanship while embracing modern aesthetics and contemporary styles, said Wen Rouxiang, head of the store.

"They have proven especially popular with younger customers, particularly the zodiac series, with many selecting pieces that match their own birth sign. Innovative products now account for 70 to 80 percent of the store's total revenue," Wen added.

Photo shows Nixing pottery cultural and creative products on display in Qinzhou city, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (People's Daily Online/Wei Huan)

Qinzhou is home to more than 1,000 Nixing pottery studios and companies, employing over 20,000 people, and the share of young creators among them is rising every year. The Qinzhou Nixing Pottery Experience Center offers 17 study tour courses incorporating other intangible cultural heritage items. Visitors can try their hand at the craft and customize their own keepsakes.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)