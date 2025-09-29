Trending in China | Slow-wheel pottery: The Dai people's ancient craft

(People's Daily App) 15:29, September 29, 2025

For thousands of years, the Dai people of Southwest China's Yunnan Province have made everyday essentials out of clay with a traditional method deeply rooted in their culture. Using distinctive slow pottery wheels, artisans can craft an endless variety of pieces with intricate textures and delicate patterns. This time-honored craft still thrives in villages across the southwestern border region of Xishuangbanna.

(Video source: Kuaishou)

