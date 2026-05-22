Beijing City Walk: Discover the new cultural and creative market, where heritage meets trend

Looking for a relaxing cultural getaway in Beijing? Hidden inside the lush Chaoyang Park, the first China New Cultural and Creative Market and Trendy Toy Carnival, lasted from May 15 to 24, is waiting to be explored. Unlike traditional exhibitions, this open-air market presents Chinese culture in a casual, approachable and lively way.

Visitors can immerse themselves in live traditional craft demonstrations, exquisite handmade art pieces, creative cultural products and wonderful folk performances. It presents a perfect blend of profound Chinese traditional culture and modern youthful creativity, showcasing the unique charm and innovative vitality of contemporary Chinese culture to the world.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Wu Chengliang)