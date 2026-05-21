Sri Lanka investigates disappearance of 42 ancient paintings from national art gallery

Xinhua) 16:45, May 21, 2026

COLOMBO, May 21 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lankan authorities have launched an investigation into the disappearance of 42 ancient paintings from the National Art Gallery, Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs Sunil Senevi told Parliament on Thursday.

The minister said a physical verification survey carried out in 2015 found that the gallery's official ledger and stock books listed 281 paintings, while only 239 paintings were physically available.

The minister said the secretary to the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs had appointed an inquiry committee to conduct a preliminary investigation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)