Iran warns war to extend beyond region if U.S., Israel repeat "aggression"

Xinhua) 19:39, May 20, 2026

TEHRAN, May 20 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday warned that if the U.S. and Israeli "aggression" against the country is repeated, the war will extend beyond the West Asia region.

"Although they attacked us with all the capabilities of their armies ... we did not use all the capabilities," the IRGC said in a statement published on its official news outlet Sepah News.

Iranians are "men of war," it said. "You will see our strength on the battlefield, not in empty statements and social media."

On the same day, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, in a post on X, warned that returning to war with Iran will have many more surprises for the United States, citing a recent report by the U.S. Congress that acknowledged the loss of dozens of aircraft.

In its report, released on May 13, the U.S. Congress said 42 fixed-wing or rotary-wing aircraft, including drones, were reportedly lost or damaged in the military operations against Iran, citing news reports and statements by the Department of Defense and U.S. Central Command.

On Feb. 28, the United States and Israel launched joint attacks on Tehran and several other Iranian cities, killing Iran's then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, along with senior military commanders and civilians. Iran responded by launching waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. bases and assets in the Middle East.

A ceasefire was reached between the warring parties on April 8, followed by one round of peace talks in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on April 11 and 12, which failed to yield an agreement.

Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, U.S. and Israeli officials have escalated threats of repeating military attacks against Iran over the past few days.

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump warned that a new U.S. attack against Iran could take place in the coming days if no agreement is reached.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Zhong Wenxing)