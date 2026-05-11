Iran rejects U.S. ceasefire proposal, Trump deems it "unacceptable"

Xinhua) 14:28, May 11, 2026

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Iran rejected the latest U.S. proposal as tantamount to surrender, calling instead for an end to the war, the removal of sanctions and the lifting of the naval blockade in its response to the draft plan, which U.S. President Donald Trump described as "totally unacceptable."

Iran's latest draft proposal for talks with the United States calls for an immediate cessation of conflict on all fronts, a guarantee for no more "aggression" against Iran, and the lifting of U.S. sanctions and naval blockade, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported Sunday.

"The proposal highlights the need to immediately end the war, provide guarantees for the non-repetition of the aggression against Iran, and certain other issues within a political agreement," Tasnim cited an informed source as saying.

It also demands a 30-day window for rescinding U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil sales, and the release of Iran's frozen assets following the preliminary agreement, it reported.

"I have just read the response from Iran's so-called 'Representatives.' I don't like it -- TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!" Trump responded hours later on his social media platform on Sunday, without elaborating.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Iran needs to "make it clear" that they do not seek a nuclear weapon, which Washington sees as crucial to a peace deal.

Over the past weeks, the two sides have reportedly exchanged several proposed plans outlining conditions for ending the conflict through Pakistani mediation.

A ceasefire between the warring parties took effect on April 8, followed by talks between Iranian and U.S. delegations in Pakistan's Islamabad on April 11 and 12 that ended without an agreement. Later, the United States imposed its own blockade on the strait.

The United States and Israel conducted joint strikes on Tehran and other Iranian cities on Feb. 28, killing Iran's then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior Iranian officials and civilians. Iran responded with missile and drone attacks against Israel and U.S. interests in the region and tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)