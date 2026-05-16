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Merz, Trump discuss Iran over phone
(Xinhua) 09:57, May 16, 2026
BERLIN, May 15 (Xinhua) -- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday held a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, during which the two sides agreed that "Iran must come to the negotiating table now."
According to a statement posted by Merz on social media platform X, the phone call was made while Trump was on his way back from China.
The two leaders also discussed "a peaceful solution for Ukraine" and the upcoming NATO summit, Merz said.
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)
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