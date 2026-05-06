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Chinese FM holds talks with Iranian counterpart
(Xinhua) 13:21, May 06, 2026
BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in Beijing on Wednesday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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