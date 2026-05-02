Trump says "not satisfied" with Iran's latest proposal

Xinhua) 09:28, May 02, 2026

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on May 1, 2026. Trump said Friday he is "not satisfied" with Iran's latest proposal to end the U.S.-Israeli war with the Middle Eastern country, which is currently under a continuing ceasefire. "They want to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it," Trump told reporters at the White House. (Photo by Li Yuanqing/Xinhua)

WASHINGTON, May 1 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he is "not satisfied" with Iran's latest proposal to end the U.S.-Israeli war with the Middle Eastern country, which is currently under a continuing ceasefire.

"They want to make a deal, but I'm not satisfied with it," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Iran reportedly delivered its proposal for a possible peace deal to the United States via Pakistani mediators on Thursday.

"We have just had a conversation with Iran. Let's see what happens, but I would say that I am not happy," Trump added. "They've made strides, but I'm not sure if they ever get there."

The U.S. president claimed there is "tremendous discord" among the Iranian leadership in the aftermath of the U.S.-Israeli massive attacks launched on Feb. 28 against Iran.

"The leadership is very disjointed," Trump said. "It's got two to three groups, maybe four, and it's a very disjointed leadership. And with that being said, they all want to make a deal, but they're all messed up."

Trump again threatened that Iran's options are either striking a deal or facing being blast.

"Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them and finish them forever? Or do we want to try and make a deal. That's the options," Trump claimed, adding that he received an updated briefing for military options from U.S. Central Command one day earlier.

Meanwhile, Trump dismissed the War Powers Act, a law limiting any president's use of force beyond 60 days without congressional authorization, describing the law as "totally unconstitutional."

"It's never been used before. Why should we be different?" Trump said, signaling he would not seek congressional authorization to continue the war with Iran.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth claimed earlier this week that the open-ended ceasefire "pauses" the war and meant the White House had not yet reached the 60-day mark.

Under the War Powers Act, Trump had until Friday to seek congressional authorization to continue the conflict or bring it to an end, with the option to extend the deadline by an additional 30 days.

U.S. President Donald Trump walks toward the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on May 1, 2026. Trump said Friday he is "not satisfied" with Iran's latest proposal to end the U.S.-Israeli war with the Middle Eastern country, which is currently under a continuing ceasefire. (Photo by Li Yuanqing/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Sheng Chuyi)