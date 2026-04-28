Iran's FM says U.S. continued "destructive habits" are slowing diplomatic progress

Xinhua) 08:13, April 28, 2026

TEHRAN, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Monday blamed the slow progress of diplomacy between Iran and the United States on the latter's continuation of its "destructive habits."

He made the remarks in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Saint Petersburg, which was also attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, among others, read a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Elaborating on the diplomatic process mediated by Pakistan to end the war and establish peace and security in the West Asia region and the Strait of Hormuz, Araghchi said, "The main reasons for the slow progress of diplomacy are the U.S. continuation of its destructive habits, especially its insistence on putting forward unreasonable demands, frequently changing positions, rhetoric of threat and recurrent breaking of promises."

He said Iran will make an appropriate decision about the current diplomatic process while taking into consideration its previous experiences, "especially the two military aggressions (by the United States and Israel) against the country in the middle of diplomatic negotiations, attacks on its peaceful nuclear facilities as well as the U.S. addiction to sanctions and economic pressure and continued piracy against Iranian commercial vessels."

Putin, for his part, voiced Russia's readiness to provide assistance to completely ending the war and establishing peace in the region, expressing hope that diplomatic processes in that direction would lead to a favorable outcome for peace and stability, read the statement.

Putin underlined Russia's determination to further strengthen bilateral ties in all areas of common interest and expand bilateral cooperation in different sectors. He said he has received a message from Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

Araghchi arrived in Russia early Monday on the last leg of a tour that has taken him to Pakistan twice and to Oman.

On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Iran's then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior commanders, and civilians. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and U.S. interests in the Middle East, and a tightened control over the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire was achieved between the warring parties on April 8, followed by lengthy talks between Iranian and U.S. delegations in Pakistan's capital Islamabad, which failed to yield an agreement. The United States later imposed its own blockade on the waterway.

Iranian and U.S. delegations were reportedly expected to hold another round of peace talks in Pakistan last week, but Iran refrained from attending the negotiations, citing U.S. continued naval blockade and "excessive" demands as main reasons.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)