Trump says he canceled U.S. representatives' trip to Pakistan for talks with Iran

Xinhua) 11:07, April 27, 2026

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump announced on social media Saturday that he just canceled the trip of U.S. representatives going to Islamabad, Pakistan, to meet with the Iranian side.

"Too much time wasted on traveling, too much work! Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their 'leadership.' Nobody knows who is in charge, including them," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

The U.S. president also claimed that "we have all the cards, they have none," adding that "if they want to talk, all they have to do is call."

Earlier Saturday, Trump told Fox News that he had canceled his son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff's planned trip to Pakistan.

In the interview, Trump claimed that it's not worth the U.S. delegation making the 18-hour flight to Pakistan when the U.S. holds all the cards in the conflict with Iran.

"We have all the cards. They can call us anytime they want, but you're not going to be making any more 18-hour flights to sit around talking about nothing,'" Trump said.

Witkoff and Kushner were supposed to travel to Pakistan this weekend for the second round of U.S.-Iran negotiations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has concluded talks with Pakistan's leadership and left Islamabad, a Pakistani source told Xinhua on Saturday.

"Very fruitful visit to Pakistan, whose good offices and brotherly efforts to bring back peace to our region we very much value," Araghchi said in a post on social media platform X. "Shared Iran's position concerning workable framework to permanently end the war on Iran."

"Have yet to see if the U.S. is truly serious about diplomacy," the foreign minister added.

Islamabad's district administration on Saturday allowed all types of public and goods transport to enter the federal capital after easing heightened security measures imposed earlier this week amid expectations of a second round of Iran-U.S. peace talks.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)