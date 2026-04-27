Secret Service agent shot at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Xinhua) 09:14, April 27, 2026

This photo taken on April 26, 2026 shows a screen displaying U.S. President Donald Trump speaking at a press conference held on April 25, 2026 at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States. In a press conference at the White House late Saturday evening, Trump said that the alleged shooter lives in the state of California and law enforcement agents went to his apartment. When asked by a reporter whether the shooter acted alone, Trump said that "they seem to think he was a lone wolf, and I feel that too." In response to a question about whether this shooting could have been linked to the war in Iran, Trump said, "I don't think so. But you never know." (Xinhua/Li Rui)

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Xinhua) -- A U.S. Secret Service agent was shot in protective gear on Saturday at the White House Correspondents' Dinner and has been hospitalized, U.S. media reported.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump shared a photo of the suspected gunman, who appears to have been subdued, with his hands bound behind his back and lying face down on the ground.

In a press conference at the White House late Saturday evening, Trump said that the alleged shooter lives in the state of California and law enforcement agents went to his apartment.

When asked by a reporter whether the shooter acted alone, Trump said that "they seem to think he was a lone wolf, and I feel that too."

In response to a question about whether this shooting could have been linked to the war in Iran, Trump said, "I don't think so. But you never know."

"Quite an evening in D.C. Secret Service and Law Enforcement did a fantastic job. They acted quickly and bravely. The shooter has been apprehended," Trump said in an earlier post on Truth Social shortly after the incident.

In another post later, Trump said that "law enforcement has requested that we leave the premises, consistent with protocol, which we will do, immediately," noting that "The First Lady, plus the Vice President, and all Cabinet members, are in perfect condition."

He added that the White House Correspondents' Dinner will be rescheduled within 30 days.

The U.S. Secret Service said in a post on X that it is investigating "a shooting incident near the main magnetometer screening area" at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, in coordination with the Metropolitan Police Department.

"The president and the first lady are safe along (with) all protectees," the statement said. "One individual is in custody. The condition of those involved is not yet known, and law enforcement is actively assessing the situation."

Trump has been evacuated from the Dinner after the shooting at the Washington Hilton Hotel. Attendees were seen on the live broadcast ducking around their tables and taking cover.

This would mark Trump's first time attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

In a joint press conference, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said all guests at the dinner were safe, while U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro said the suspect now faces charges including using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.

The suspect named Cole Allen by U.S. media, 31, of Torrance, California, was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives, police said.

Political violence has been frequent in the U.S. in recent years. Trump has been the target of multiple assassination attempts and death threats during his presidential campaign and as the president.

The most prominent example is the July 2024 assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, which Trump narrowly survived while campaigning for president.

Police officers stand guard near the Washington Hilton Hotel, where the White House Correspondents' Dinner was held, in Washington, D.C., the United States, April 25, 2026. In a joint press conference, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said all guests at the dinner were safe, while U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro said the suspect now faces charges including using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon. The suspect named Cole Allen by U.S. media, 31, of Torrance, California, was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives, police said. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

A police car is seen near the Washington Hilton Hotel, where the White House Correspondents' Dinner was held, in Washington, D.C., the United States, April 25, 2026. In a press conference at the White House late Saturday evening, Trump said that the alleged shooter lives in the state of California and law enforcement agents went to his apartment. When asked by a reporter whether the shooter acted alone, Trump said that "they seem to think he was a lone wolf, and I feel that too." In response to a question about whether this shooting could have been linked to the war in Iran, Trump said, "I don't think so. But you never know." (Xinhua/Li Rui)

Police cars are seen near the Washington Hilton Hotel, where the White House Correspondents' Dinner was held, in Washington, D.C., the United States, April 25, 2026. In a joint press conference, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said all guests at the dinner were safe, while U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro said the suspect now faces charges including using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon. The suspect named Cole Allen by U.S. media, 31, of Torrance, California, was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives, police said. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

A police car is seen near the Washington Hilton Hotel, where the White House Correspondents' Dinner was held, in Washington, D.C., the United States, April 25, 2026. In a press conference at the White House late Saturday evening, Trump said that the alleged shooter lives in the state of California and law enforcement agents went to his apartment. When asked by a reporter whether the shooter acted alone, Trump said that "they seem to think he was a lone wolf, and I feel that too." In response to a question about whether this shooting could have been linked to the war in Iran, Trump said, "I don't think so. But you never know." (Xinhua/Li Rui)

Police officers stand guard near the Washington Hilton Hotel, where the White House Correspondents' Dinner was held, in Washington, D.C., the United States, April 25, 2026. In a press conference at the White House late Saturday evening, Trump said that the alleged shooter lives in the state of California and law enforcement agents went to his apartment. When asked by a reporter whether the shooter acted alone, Trump said that "they seem to think he was a lone wolf, and I feel that too." In response to a question about whether this shooting could have been linked to the war in Iran, Trump said, "I don't think so. But you never know." (Xinhua/Li Rui)

The U.S. Secret Service agents stand guard at the entrance of the Washington Hilton Hotel, where the White House Correspondents' Dinner was held, in Washington, D.C., the United States, April 25, 2026. In a press conference at the White House late Saturday evening, Trump said that the alleged shooter lives in the state of California and law enforcement agents went to his apartment. When asked by a reporter whether the shooter acted alone, Trump said that "they seem to think he was a lone wolf, and I feel that too." In response to a question about whether this shooting could have been linked to the war in Iran, Trump said, "I don't think so. But you never know." (Xinhua/Li Rui)

Police officers stand guard near the Washington Hilton Hotel, where the White House Correspondents' Dinner was held, in Washington, D.C., the United States, April 25, 2026. In a press conference at the White House late Saturday evening, Trump said that the alleged shooter lives in the state of California and law enforcement agents went to his apartment. When asked by a reporter whether the shooter acted alone, Trump said that "they seem to think he was a lone wolf, and I feel that too." In response to a question about whether this shooting could have been linked to the war in Iran, Trump said, "I don't think so. But you never know." (Xinhua/Li Rui)

A police officer walks near the Washington Hilton Hotel, where the White House Correspondents' Dinner was held, in Washington, D.C., the United States, April 25, 2026. In a joint press conference, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said all guests at the dinner were safe, while U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro said the suspect now faces charges including using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon. The suspect named Cole Allen by U.S. media, 31, of Torrance, California, was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives, police said. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

A police officer stands guard near the Washington Hilton Hotel, where the White House Correspondents' Dinner was held, in Washington, D.C., the United States, April 25, 2026. In a joint press conference, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said all guests at the dinner were safe, while U.S. Attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro said the suspect now faces charges including using a firearm during a crime of violence and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon. The suspect named Cole Allen by U.S. media, 31, of Torrance, California, was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives, police said. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

Barriers are seen in front of the Washington Hilton Hotel, where the White House Correspondents' Dinner was held, in Washington, D.C., the United States, April 25, 2026. In a press conference at the White House late Saturday evening, Trump said that the alleged shooter lives in the state of California and law enforcement agents went to his apartment. When asked by a reporter whether the shooter acted alone, Trump said that "they seem to think he was a lone wolf, and I feel that too." In response to a question about whether this shooting could have been linked to the war in Iran, Trump said, "I don't think so. But you never know." (Xinhua/Li Rui)

A police car is seen in front of the Washington Hilton Hotel, where the White House Correspondents' Dinner was held, in Washington, D.C., the United States, April 25, 2026. In a press conference at the White House late Saturday evening, Trump said that the alleged shooter lives in the state of California and law enforcement agents went to his apartment. When asked by a reporter whether the shooter acted alone, Trump said that "they seem to think he was a lone wolf, and I feel that too." In response to a question about whether this shooting could have been linked to the war in Iran, Trump said, "I don't think so. But you never know." (Xinhua/Li Rui)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)