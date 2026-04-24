At least 10 injured after tornadoes hit Oklahoma, U.S.

Xinhua) 15:37, April 24, 2026

LOS ANGELES, April 24 (Xinhua) -- At least 10 people were injured after tornadoes hit northern Oklahoma in the United States on Thursday, local officials said.

The tornadoes swept parts of Enid, a city of around 50,000 people near the state's northern border, causing significant damage and impacting the Vance Air Force Base, about 129 km north of Oklahoma City.

There were no immediate reports of fatalities, but injuries were reported hours after the tornadoes passed through, according to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office.

In the affected area, roofs were ripped off the buildings and power poles knocked down, local media reported.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)