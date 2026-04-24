Trump says ceasefire between Israel, Lebanon to be extended by 3 weeks

Xinhua) 14:49, April 24, 2026

A demonstrator holds a placard in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on April 7, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

WASHINGTON, April 23 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that the current 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon will be extended by three weeks, shortly after the two countries held their second ambassador-level talks here Thursday afternoon.

The United States is going to work with the government of Lebanon to help it protect itself from Hezbollah, Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump said he met with representatives of Israel and Lebanon in the Oval Office, along with U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and U.S. ambassadors to Israel and Lebanon.

"The Meeting went very well!" Trump claimed, providing no details.

"I look forward in the near future to hosting the Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun," Trump added.

Trump said last week he was expecting to meet Netanyahu and Aoun at the White House "over the next week or two" in hopes that the two sides could broker a peace deal, which will also address Hezbollah.

The 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon came into effect on April 16, following weeks of intensified cross-border fighting amid the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran.

Israel and Lebanon have no formal diplomatic relations, and Hezbollah has long been viewed by Israel as a "proxy" of Iran. The negotiating party with Israel is the Lebanese government, not Hezbollah.

The truce has remained fragile as tensions along Lebanon's southern border have continued during the current ceasefire.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)