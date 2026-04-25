China warns against U.S. export control bills, vows to defend firms' interests

Xinhua) 13:22, April 25, 2026

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- China on Saturday warned against a package of export control legislation of the U.S. House of Representatives, reiterating its opposition to the over-extension of the concept of national security and the abuse of export controls.

The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee recently passed the Multilateral Alignment of Technology Controls on Hardware, known as the MATCH Act, and several other export control bills.

The spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said if enacted, the relevant bills would seriously undermine the international economic and trade order and significantly disrupt the stability of global semiconductor industrial and supply chains.

China will closely monitor the legislative process, carefully assess the impact on Chinese interests, and take resolute and necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the spokesperson said.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)