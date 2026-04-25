China urges U.S. to stop technological coercion: spokesperson

Xinhua) 15:19, April 25, 2026

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China firmly opposes U.S. smear and defamation against the country's development achievements in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry, urging the U.S. side to discard bias and stop technological coercion against China, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a press briefing in response to a query about the U.S. accusation of China regarding intellectual property of AI laboratories.

Noting the relevant claims by the U.S. side are "utterly groundless," Guo said China urges the United States to respect facts, discard bias, stop technological coercion, and do more things that are conducive to sci-tech communication and cooperation between the two countries.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Zhong Wenxing)