U.S. reports Salmonella outbreak linked to backyard poultry
LOS ANGELES, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Thirty-four people across 13 U.S. states have been infected with the same strain of Salmonella linked to contact with backyard poultry, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Of the 34 cases, 13 have resulted in hospitalization, and no deaths have been reported, the CDC said Thursday in a press release.
Backyard poultry, including chickens and ducks, can carry Salmonella bacteria even if they appear healthy and clean, the CDC said.
Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps within six hours to six days after exposure, according to the CDC.
The illness typically lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment. However, in some cases the infection can be severe enough to require hospitalization.
Children younger than five years old, adults aged 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop severe illness.
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