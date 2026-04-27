Iranian FM says discussions in Oman include ways to ensure safe transit through Strait of Hormuz

Xinhua) 08:10, April 27, 2026

TEHRAN, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said midnight Sunday that the discussions he had earlier in Muscat with Omani officials included ways to ensure safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

"Important discussions on bilateral matters and regional developments. As only Hormuz littoral states, our focus included ways to ensure safe transit that is to benefit of all dear neighbors and the world," Araghchi wrote on social media platform X.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Araghchi arrived in Muscat on Saturday, and held talks with senior Omani officials on bilateral relations and regional developments on Sunday, after which he returned to Pakistan's Islamabad for a second visit within around 24 hours.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)